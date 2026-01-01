Why the Raiders Have a Chance to Beat the Chiefs

The Las Vegas Raiders have lost 14 of their past 15 games, including the last 10 games in a row. It is hard for a team to lose 10 consecutive games. It is even harder for a team to do so, make changes across the board all offseason, then return for the next season and lose 10 games in a row again.

Raiders' Chances

Yet, that is the reality for the Raiders as they enter the final week of the season. Losing 10 games in a row two seasons in a row is a feat that is nearly impossible to accomplish. It has rarely happened in the National Football League's history.

Pete Prisco of CBS Sports recently released his predictions for every Week 18 game. Unsurprisingly, Prisco believes the Raiders will find a way to lose to Kansas City. Not only does he think they will lose, but he also agrees they need to. Things are simple for the Raiders in their season finale.

"The Raiders need to lose. Yes,. If they do, they get the top draft pick. The problem is this version of the Chiefs isn't very good. With Chris Oladokun starting at quarterback, they are still better than the Raiders. Chiefs win it," Prisco said.

"Well, I would like to have been as competitive as we could have been. You look back, maybe there were some chances that we could have hit on that we didn't. I look back at there's a lot of things that I would adjust just because of where we came out of the offseason, we weren't as far along as we needed to be," Carroll said.

"And so, even though we played well in the opener, and that was a very good game for us, we could have been better, just better equipped, I think, for the rigors of the next six or eight weeks. I think we should've prepared for that more."

The lost season will provide many of the Raiders' younger players an opportunity to get more playing time. That is especially the case for one of the Raiders' most recent draft picks, Charles Grant.

"Charles [Grant] has done a lot of great stuff. Kind of a small school background and all that, so he's had to make up some ground, but we can project that he's tough, he's smart, he's got really good movement," Carroll said.

"He's got to have a good offseason of building up and getting a little stouter and all that, but the chances that we've seen, he's competing really well. And so, we have a really positive outlook for him, and we have to figure out how to push the pieces around to make it work out."

