How the Raiders Intend to Maximize Their Talent This Season
Entering the season, the Las Vegas Raiders knew they would have to find creative ways to help mask some of their deficiencies. This was especially the case for a Raiders' defense that entered the season with many unknowns. Still, the Raiders' defense has been the team's most dependable unit.
Raiders Mixing Things Up
Aside from a few big plays against the Los Angeles Chargers and the Washington Commanders, the Raiders' defense has played well in essentially all four games this season. Raiders Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham's unit has continued to perform well in unideal situations.
This has been par for the course for Patrick Graham, as his defenses have routinely been left out to dry by struggling Raiders' offenses over the years. Graham's ability to mix up his play calling and put his players in position to succeed, no matter how unorthodox, has helped the Raiders' defense.
Las Vegas must continue utilizing methods that put them in a position to be successful. The Raiders do not have the most talented roster, but they do have an experienced coaching staff that has decades worth of football knowledge to pull from.
Following the Raiders' loss to the Bears, Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll explained how moving star defensive end Maxx Crosby around has helped Las Vegas' defense. Crosby recorded the first interception of his career on Sunday against the Chicago Bears.
"Well, I do think, if you notice, we're moving him around quite a bit, and he's been really open to it. We drop him once in a while. We do some things with him because he's just available to make things happen. It fits him. And he doesn't have to rush the passer from the left side the whole time to be Maxx Crosby. He can do a lot of stuff,” Carroll said.
“And so, we're going to continue to do that and be creative with it. And he's such a natural athlete that things come easy to him. So, he'll make plays in coverage. He had a coverage drop where he was going to sack the quarterback, which was, it can happen there too. And their quarterback did a nice job, got rid of the football, but he's just been very effective in everything we're doing. And we'll keep moving around, hopefully make it hard on the opponents."
