The Las Vegas Raiders Are Dialed In
The Las Vegas Raiders' two biggest additions of the offseason, other than Ashton Jeanty, was undoubtedly Geno Smith and Chip Kelly. After featuring five different quarterbacks and two different offensive coodinators over the past two seasons, the Raiders need both to stablize the offense.
Frank Schwab of Yahoo Sports analyzed what Smith's addition means for the Raiders.
"The Raiders' upgrade at quarterback isn't all about Geno Smith. It's also with new offensive coordinator Chip Kelly. He helped change the NFL by bringing a fast-tempo offense from the University of Oregon to the Philadelphia Eagles more than a decade ago," Schwab said.
"He was derided and rushed out of the NFL by the gatekeepers who weren't ready for his new thoughts that eventually took hold throughout the league. However, after a successful season running Ohio State's offense in 2024, he was ready for an NFL return. His offenses have evolved from the extreme spread to more of a pro-style approach.
"It's different, but Kelly has a track record of successful offenses. He (and rookie back Ashton Jeanty) will help the Raiders' run game, which will help take pressure off the quarterback. And he should have a positive influence on Smith. How Kelly's offense fares in the NFL this time around will be huge for Smith and the Raiders," Schwab said.
If the Raiders have learned anything from the past two seasons, it is that the relationship between their quarterback and offensive coordinator is arguably the most critical relationship on the offense, possibly even the entire team.
In training camp, Smith looks much more comfortable with Kelly's calls and scheme than expected after a limited amount of time together. Following training camp, Pete Carroll elaborated on Smith and Kelly's relationship.
"Well, first off, they're connecting. They're going shoulder to shoulder in this thing. We're really working hard with Geno because he has such good history. He's had so many principles and things that he's done that he's mastered. Those will be part of what we're doing as well, as well as the stuff that Chip brings that's creative," Carroll said.
"Geno being here is such a positive factor for restarting this program, and not just because we were together and he extends the message. He is the message. He competes every single day, every step he takes. He's just the version of Maxx [Crosby] on the other side of the ball. And that kind of leadership, it's just obvious. I mean, he doesn't have to give any speeches or nothing. He just is a leader, and so it's just a big factor in jumpstarting.
"And also, when we're on the field, you see the plays day after day. He keeps making great plays, great throws, great decisions, scrambled one in today. And everybody realizes what we've got. And so, the D-line are looking to take care of him in the pass rush situation. They're trying to keep him fresh and not get in his way, because we want him playing for us. So, it's been a great start, and we're just getting going. There's just no hindrances at all, none."
