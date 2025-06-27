The Raiders Need This to Go Their Way in 2025
The Las Vegas Raiders have plenty to look forward to this upcoming season, after making several significant changes this offseason. Still, they need the ball to bounce their way at times as well. Henry McKenna of FOX Sports noted what the Raiders need for a successful season.
"Rookie running back Ashton Jeanty goes off for 3,000 yards. I’m mostly kidding. But not entirely," McKenna said.
"The Raiders don’t have much in the way of experienced skill players. Jakobi Meyers is among the most underappreciated talents in the NFL. Brock Bowers is an undeniable talent.
"But that’s a pretty small group of playmakers. Jeanty might have to hold up the entire offense. And that would actually be a good thing for Smith, who will need all the help he can get."
Following Organized Team Activities, Raiders Offensive Coordinator Chip Kelly noted a few of the things Meyers does well.
"Yeah, I think he's versatile. He could play both inside and outside receiver. He's got experience doing both. His ability in terms of catching the football, his drop rate, I think, is zero. Anything thrown in his direction, he seems to somehow come down on I think he's got a really good understanding of coverage and schemes, where he knows how to get himself open at the appropriate time," Kelly said.
Like McKenna, Kelly noted the Raiders' overall youth at the wide receiver position, as well as Meyers' value to the unit. Meyers' many years of experience, along with his skill set overall, are likely to benefit the Raiders once again this upcoming season. This has been the case for Meyers since his arrival.
"That's part of it. Being a receiver is you have to be where you're supposed to be when you're supposed to be there with separation and catch a football and he can do all four of those things. So, really, the leader of that group, and we're young at the at the wideout spot," Kelly said.
"But for those guys to be able to rely on someone like Jakobi to kind of, 'Been there, done that'. He's been in two organizations, and was really good at both. And just really happy that we get a chance to work with him, and have at least a veteran him and tryout there at the wideout spots that can help some of the young guys out there."
