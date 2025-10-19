Raiders vs. Chiefs Live Thread
KANSAS CITY, Mo.--The Las Vegas Raiders hit the road to face the Kansas City Chiefs in a game that could help spark a productive second half of the season for the Raiders. The Chiefs have won the AFC West for nearly 10 consecutive seasons and are sure to be in the hunt to do so again.
Las Vegas heads into Week 7 with several disadvantages. However, any team can win on any given Sunday. The Raiders are a few plays away from being 2-0 at Arrowhead Stadium over the last two seasons. If any team can pull off an upset in on Sunday, it is Pete Carroll's Raiders.
The Raiders' Plight
The Raiders are still in the early stages of implementing a new offensive scheme. Communication is critical for a new Raiders offense that will have to find a way to keep up with Patrik Mahomes.
Las Vegas will face a loud and boisterous crowd on Sunday. Shortly before practice Raiders' Offensive Coordinator Chip Kelly explained how the Raiders have gone about practicing for what may be the loudest crowd they face this season. Las Vegas' offense could be negatively impacted.
“Yeah, well, Pete [Carroll] cranks music really, really loud when we're out there. You really have to rely on hand signals a lot. Geno [Smith] has got to really get it enunciated in the huddle, so our guys know what to do. And then when we get to the line of scrimmage – obviously, it's a division opponent, so these guys have been there before, except for probably Ashton [Jeanty], everybody else has been there or spent a game there, or played a game there, and it is probably the loudest in the NFL,” Kelly said.
“So, our guys got to be prepared for it. The only simulation you can do is to really crank it. I think we'll be inside today, but one of the reasons Pete wants to be inside is to make sure that we can make it so loud to try to simulate what it's going to be like there. And you can never really simulate it, but you can try to get as close as you can. Our guys have to be really sharp with our cadence, with our communication, then making sure we're on the same page.”
Be sure to follow along with our live game thread throughout the contest.
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and @EZTrez_SI and weigh in on Week 7.
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss Week 7.