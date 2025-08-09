How Raiders' Pete Caroll and Geno Smith Better One Another
The Las Vegas Raiders want to be a way better team this season than they were last year. That is why the franchise has made all the new changes to this offense. They feel like they had to get a new head coach and new general manager to set the tone that they wanted heading into the new season. And they found that in the new head coach, Pete Carroll, and general manager John Spytek.
This offseason, they have proven that they want to win this season. They have put the team in a better position than they have been in the last couple of years. Once they came in, the message was clear. They want to win, and they want to do it right away. They do not want to be the new regime that comes in and does not start winning games until the second or third year. They are set for 2025, and they are still building for the future.
One of their biggest additions this offseason was trading for veteran quarterback Geno Smith. Smith is good for this team and the offense. He knows how to win in the NFL, and he is familiar with Carroll, during their same team in Seattle. And one thing that Carroll has preached all offseason long and in training camp has been competition. He wants his team to compete. Smith knows very well what he means.
Even Smith and Carroll have competed with each other this offseason. It has been great to see this Raiders team compete, as that will be a big thing this season.
Pete Carroll
"It is a shared experience," said Carroll, bringing Smith over to the Raiders. "I know who I am dealing with, and he knows who he is dealing with. He is trying to make me the best I can be, and I am trying to make him the best he can be. And we are willing to challenge each other to get that done because we are both competitors. We battle in that regard. It is such a significant change for us to have him in this new program and new Raiders and the whole thing."
"He does what Maxx [Crosby] does on the other side. We have tremendous leadership."
