What Brock Bowers' Proved in Raiders' Dismal Outing vs. Broncos

LAS VEGAS, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders lost their seventh game in a row. Sunday's loss to the Denver Broncos was the Raiders' 11th loss in their last 12 games. Many of the same issues that have plagued the Raiders this season continued to do so on Sunday against their AFC West foe.

The Raiders have struggled to find an identity or consistently do much of anything competently. When things seem like they cannot get any worse, they often do for Las Vegas.

Watch Brock Bowers discuss below

Las Vegas' offense had an impressive drive early in the game, marching 80 yards in 10 plays to tie the game at 7. After that, Las Vegas' offense was virtually nonexistent, as the unit was unable to protect Geno Smith or open lanes for running back Ashton Jeanty.

Brock Bowers remains the Raiders' lone bright spot on offense. Bowers finished with four catches for 46 yards, and a touchdown.

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) reacts with offensive tackle Stone Forsythe (70) after catching a touchdown against the Denver Broncos during the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Raiders ' offensive issues are painfully obvious to anyone watching. They have swapped offensive coordinators, firing Chip Kelly and handing over playcalling duties to Greg Olson. Although Olson has helped the offense look more competent, there are issues the unit cannot overcome.

Las Vegas lost offensive linemen Kolton Miller and Jackson Powers-Johnson to injury this season, and have not been able to find quality replacement options. The Raiders' lack of depth along the offensive line is an issue they will not be able to fix until the offseason.

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) is sacked by Denver Broncos defensive tackle Malcolm Roach (97) during the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Until they fix their offensive line, the rest of the Raiders' games this season will look much like they have for the past 12 weeks. Las Vegas' offense is the worst or one of the worst in the league according to several statistical categories. Regardless of coaching, the Raiders are bad.

The Raiders' continued offensive struggles are confirmation that their issues have just as much, if not more, to do with their roster as their coaching. Greg Olson is a better playcaller for this Raiders team than Chip Kelly was. Yet, even he can only do so much with this Raiders' roster.

Las Vegas' season has been decided for weeks, and each game inches everyone closer to the end of a very forgettable season. This season has been much different than anyone expected, as injuries have derailed it for a Raiders team that was not built to sustain even the smallest injuries.

The Raiders were not built to withstand any injuries, yet they lost their best offensive linemen early in the season. Las Vegas has a long offseason to rebuild a porous offensive line. It is undoubtedly their biggest priority this upcoming offseason, if they have any hopes of improving before next season.

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) stands in the pocket against the Denver Broncos during the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

