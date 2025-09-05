How Raiders Will Approach This Vital Matter
The Las Vegas Raiders have several new pieces on their roster and coaching staff. This has led to change in most areas related to the team.
To Each His Own
The Raiders have an experienced coaching staff. Pete Carroll and his coordinators all have personal preferences on most things, but are willing to do what is best for the team. An area this could become an issue is deciding where coordinators Chip Kelly and Patrick Graham should call the game from.
Following practice leading up to their Week 1 matchup against the New England Patriots, Kelly shared his thoughts.
“I think you can see the game better from the booth, and I think you can feel the game better from the sideline. So, I think sometimes you can't tell that, 'Hey, that corner looks like there's something wrong with him,’ because he's in front of you and you're watching him. He looks like he's limping a little bit. You may not see it. It's a little bit more sanitized when you're up top. You're just kind of seeing how they're deployed,” Kelly said.
“Is it a seven-man spacing or eight-man spacing with the front? What are they playing coverage-wise? Are the corners playing inside leverage, outside leverage? Sometimes when you're on the field, you can't see the leverage of the corner on the other side. You know he looks like he's six or seven yards off, but is he inside or outside? So, I've always felt like that. I think you can see the game better from up top, but I think you can feel the game better from the field."
Raiders Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham has coached from the booth and on the field during his time with the Raiders. He called plays from the field during the preseason. Graham sees benefits in both options.
"For me, I've done both, and now I'm in year six or seven of being a coordinator, so it's a lot more comfortable doing it. One is you get the vibe of the game a little bit more. Get to talk to the players directly, not having to go through somebody. My eyes are trained to be able to see it, so that's okay,” Graham said.
"Obviously, when you're up top, it's just a little bit clearer. It's a little bit calmer. I have a Coke in my hand, a Diet Coke in my hand. Could have a Snickers in between that. I mean, none of that stuff is happening, and if I do, they'll catch me on camera. And I got to be mindful of my language because my parents are watching. They can lip read. So that's the difference."
