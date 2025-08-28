Which Raiders Star Is Elite Mid-Round Fantasy Target
The Las Vegas Raiders' offense is garnering a lot of attention, both in the fantasy football realm and in real life for the 2025 NFL season. With Head Coach Pete Carroll and Offensive Coordinator Chip Kelly scheming up strategies on the sidelines and quarterback Geno Smith carrying out their vision, they're set to field a much more explosive attack this year.
The optimism in Las Vegas has brought them a couple of high-profile fantasy targets. Both rookie standout tight end Brock Bowers and sixth-overall pick running back Ashton Jeanty are going in the first two or three rounds in nearly every draft. But the Raiders have some viable sleepers going in the later rounds as well.
Players like Geno Smith, Tre Tucker, and rookie wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. have been named as potential steals at their positions and could very well help lead some fantasy championship teams. One player who's getting a bit overlooked so far is someone who's at the top of the depth chart, but he's starting to get the love he deserves.
Jakobi Meyers might be the most underrated fantasy player from the Raiders
Despite all of the high hopes for the Las Vegas Raiders' offense, their primary wide receiver in Jakobi Meyers has mostly flown under the radar. Perhaps it's due to him putting together solid but relatively quiet seasons while catching passes from Gardner Minshew II and Jimmy Garoppolo.
Even then, he's been one of the better fantasy wideouts in the past two seasons and could benefit greatly from Geno Smith's arrival. ESPN's Mike Clay tabbed him as one of the best receiver targets in the eighth round of drafts:
"In deeper leagues (e.g. ones in which we must start three WRs and a flex), we're still looking for a Week 1 starter, but many of us are now done filling out our lineup and are on to stocking our bench with talent.
A top-30 fantasy WR four seasons in a row, Meyers is coming off a career year in most categories, and with Geno Smith, he'll be working with the best QB he has had since Tom Brady threw 39 balls his way in 2019."
At that spot, he'd be an absolute steal as a true NFL WR1. He has the potential to climb even higher than the top options on most teams, too. FantasyPros has him going 85th overall in full-PPR leagues, 38th among wide receivers. That puts him below wideouts like the New England Patriots' Stefon Diggs and Washington Commanders' Deebo Samuel. Jakobi Meyers could end up being a massive value in a lot of fantasy drafts this season.
