This Raiders Veteran Will be a Vital Piece in 2025
The Las Vegas Raiders hope the changes they made over the offseason pay off sooner rather than later.
Raiders' Defense Implements Several Changes
The Raiders' defense is replacing nearly half of its starters from last season. It will be another challnging task for Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham. However, veterans like Elandon Roberts will help with the process.
"Yeah, most definitely starting to pick up on it because it's getting close to week one, so you need to start putting these tools in so then our defensive guys can use it to our advantage and stuff like that. I mean, you seen a little sprinkle in a 49ers game when [Jeremy] Chinn able to be the best player he can be by cheating up, showing a little something something, and then he out of that, and being able to make a big turnover and stuff like that,” Roberts said.
“And one thing about this league is it's about who can get that ball and stuff like that. So defensively, if we can continue to get that ball, continually create plays no matter who's getting the turnover, we're going to be able to be a successful defense in this upcoming season."
Roberts noted that although Graham's defense has the potential to be complex, especially for players in their first year under Graham. Still, Roberts does not feel overwhelmed by the defense or the changes that being on a new team with new coaches has presented him.
Under Graham, Roberts has a similar opportunity as Robert Spillane did when he joined the Raiders two offseasons ago.
"It's not that many sets, it's not that many. It's just you got different people maybe be in, but it's kind of the same. I'm not going to get too deep into it. I don't know if the New England Patriots are listening to this, so I don't know, man, but I'm just messing around,” Roberts said.
"But, yeah, if you understand the philosophy of PG's [Patrick Graham] defense, then you can understand where they're going with the philosophy of the defense and whatnot, and there is some highness to it that you have to have a height of IQ, but at the same time, man, they talk about it so much and they just really install it the right way to where they might start off to where it's just like this.
