Potential Landing Spots for Christian Wilkins
The shocking news was released Thursday night that the Las Vegas Raiders and Christian Wilkins were parting ways, due to the Raiders terminating his contract. The next step is for the two sides to argue over the remaining guaranteed funds in his contract. The NFLPA has already filed a grievance on his behalf.
While that is basting, Wilkins has to resolve his foot issue from his Jones fracture and get himself into football shape so he can potentially sign with an NFL team this season.
According to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport, the Raiders believe he needs another surgery to correct the fracture. Wilkins was opposed to having another surgery on his foot and declined.
Once he is healthy enough to play, there are several teams that make sense for him to sign with.
According to The Athletic's Dianna Russini, Wilkins will be taking visits with other teams and undergoing physicals. The former first-round draft choice's exit from Las Vegas might make it difficult to get him back on a team, but it only takes one team to take a flyer on him and offer him a cap-friendly contract laden with incentives while he fixes his foot under the direction of his new team's medical staff.
If no teams bite, Wilkins might have to sit out the season and wait until he is healed, and take additional visits then in hopes of signing a more lucrative contract next season.
In the interim, these places make the most sense.
First, Wilkins was drafted by the Miami Dolphins out of Clemson. They could not work out an extension with Wilkins before he became a free agent. They might be enticed to sign Wilkins to a team-friendly deal and reunite him with fellow defensive tackle Zach Sieler, who is one of his best friends.
The thought of clogging the middle with Sieler, who is negotiating an extension this summer, might be worth a hometown discount to Wilkins, who played his first five seasons in Miami. He would fit in perfectly with defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver's pressure defense.
If Wilkins can play at some point this season, the Cincinnati Bengals appear to be a solid opportunity. They have two edge rushers who are not in training camp. Trey Hendrickson is a holdout and is vacationing in Florida, while first-round draft choice Shemar Stewart is not in camp due to disagreements with the guaranteed contract language.
The Bengals need help on the defensive front. Wilkins cannot help them now, but he could learn the system, have their medical team take care of him, and contribute when his foot is healed.
The final landing spot for Wilkins to be evaluated is New England. Head coach Mike Vrabel recruited Wilkins when he was a coach at Ohio State and has always been intrigued by the big run-stuffer. There are rumblings out of Foxborough that the team is having a discussion regarding Wilkins on Friday.
