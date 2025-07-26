Overview of Raiders, Christian Wilkins Divorce: What Happened, What’s Happening
HENDERSON, Nev.—Christian Wilkins was a dominating force in the National Football League, and when the 2024 NFL Free Agent period opened, he was considered by most to be the most prominent and most talented defender available.
Earlier this week, the Raiders parted ways, and it was not amicable.
Las Vegas Raiders On SI has reached out to gather details about what happened, what is happening, and what people around the NFL think will happen.
One thing that is clear as I type this is that this matter is FAR from over behind the scenes financially, but the relationship is done.
What Happened?
- On March 4, 2024, the coveted free agent signed a four-year $110 million contract with the Silver and Black. $82.75 million of that contract was guaranteed.
· The sentiment around the NFL at the time was that new General Manager Tom Telesco, while certainly setting the market at a high price, had pulled off a coup.
· The Raiders had signed the most coveted free agents available, to pair with rising star DE Malcolm Koonce, and the NFL’s best defensive player, DE Maxx Crosby.
· Things were looking up for the Raiders.
· Injuries and internal issues plagued the Raiders, but this spiraled the season early on.
· It officially came crashing down in week five (October 6, 2024). Wilkins went down suffering a Jones-Frank injury to his left foot..
· For those who are unaware of that injury, per the Cleveland Clinic, “Jones fractures are a type of broken bone. They happen when you break your fifth metatarsal — the bone that joins your pinkie toe to the base of your foot. You’ll probably need surgery to repair your bone. It’ll take three to four months to heal.”
· At the time of the injury, the conventional wisdom from those involved was that Wilkins would have a procedure, recover, and be back ready for the OTA season.
· Before OTAs, the perspective changed to expectations being that he would be ready for the start of the regular season.
· Once expectations changed, the situation began to dichotomize.
· The team and Wilkins came to loggerheads about the rehab of the injury.
· Per multiple sources, the Raiders believed that Wilkins needed more procedural work, while Wilkins disagreed with their assessments.
· The feeling was that he would be ready for the start of the season, but the team disagreed.
· When he arrived at the Raiders headquarters for the start of training camp, he was placed on the PUP (Physically Unable to Perform) list.
· The Raiders feel that Wilkins isn’t doing the things that they deem essential to have him return to the field as soon as possible, and Wilkins and his advisors disagree.
· Of those we spoke to who saw and talked to Wilkins, most were of the persuasion that he would return for the start of the season, as he had been a regular around the team and his rehab was something they assumed was going well.
· Pete Carroll said on May 21 of this year, "Yeah, this has been difficult recovery and he's done everything he needs to do. He's been here every day. He's here early, working hard, but we're still working it, and he's not ready to get back out. And we're in the midst of a long, challenging process here. So, fortunately there's a lot of time, and we're going to take every bit of it. We've really tried to be really diligent about the way we've worked it and the way we've monitored it and all of that, and he's really been on board the whole time. But it has been challenging."
· Earlier this week (July 24, 2025) the Raiders released the following statement: “We have decided that it is in the best interests of the organization to move on from Christian Wilkins and he has been informed of his release from the team. This franchise has a Commitment to Excellence on and off the field. With no clear path or plan for future return to play from Christian, this transaction is necessary for the entire organization to move forward and prepare for the new season.”
· When asked yesterday to elaborate, new Raiders head coach Pete Carroll said, "It took a long time to make our decision, and we watched our way through the whole thing. We're keeping really clear with what we said, I think there was no clear path to his return, and so we just had to move on."
· The Raiders not only released him, but they also did what they believed was within the parameters of the CBA (Collective Bargaining Agreement) and voided his remaining money, including his $35.2 million remaining guaranteed money.
· Wilkins disputes that his availability is in doubt and believes that he would be able to play.
· Wilkins has since filed a grievance with the NFLPA (National Football League Players Association).
What’s Happening?
· Las Vegas Raiders On SI reached out to four NFL league sources in an attempt to get the finite details of what is happening now, with this stalemate?
· While the release of Wilkins by the Raiders certainly expedited the divorce, one NFL team executive said, “That is like moving out or kicking someone out in a divorce. You’re separated, but the divorce isn’t done.”
· Another added, “The Raiders ripped the proverbial Band-Aid off the wound, but that doesn’t mean it’s healed.”
· Here is how the situation currently reflects on the Raiders' salary cap. One AFC team executive said, “According to the rules, half of the guaranteed money, whatever that is, will stay on the Raiders' books and impact their cap space until this is resolved.”
· Three NFL people substantiated that interpretation of the rules.
· The Raiders will no longer consider Wilkins against their roster limits, and have already made moves.
· Per the Raiders, “The Las Vegas Raiders have claimed DT Keondre Coburn via waivers from the Tennessee Titans,”
· Wilkins is free to sign with another team, and there is significant interest in his services.
· He would have to pass a physical, and when speaking to those around Wilkins, they feel comfortable that he could and would when the time was necessary.”
· In speaking to MULTIPLE NFL team sources, most highly doubt that Wilkins would sign with another team at this time, but not for health reasons.
What Will Happen?
· The NFL sources do not believe Wilkins will sign until the matter with the Raiders is resolved.
· “Normally, in matters like this, it will be disputed, and the player will wait to sign until the matter is resolved. Why risk a recurring injury when you are trying to settle the first,” said an AFC executive.
· Do the executives expect that the Raiders will get complete relief of the guaranteed money? In short, “No.”
· The team has a lot of leverage with what they can do as far as medical rehab and getting players healthy, but this isn’t the old NFL either, and the players have a strong voice and options.”
· He went on to add, “The Raiders will have their team, and Wilkins will have his side. Most likely this gets resolved with the Raiders getting some relief, but probably they pay half.”
· “Another source agreed, saying, “50% relief is what I expect as well. That is a lot of relief, and better than eating the entire thing, but that is what I would expect if I were heading into that scenario.”
· One executive added a curveball. “John (Spytek) is a new General Manager, but he is smart and has a good base of guys he can talk to.”
· He added, “I have zero knowledge of the situation, and if Christian can prove he is healthy, it is great for him. But John is smart, and I wouldn’t be surprised if they had some details of their own. He won’t enter this blind; voiding the money was the smart thing for the team to do; that is a lot of money on your cap, and any relief is a fortunate thing.”
· One more said, “I think both parties know that they aren’t going to get all the money or all the relief, so what amount is the real details?”
· This fact is known. The Raiders are moving on, and Christian Wilkins is moving on; the amount of money the divorce will cost each party is uncertain. But the relationship is over.
· Carroll said of replacing Wilkins yesterday, "This place is about competition, it always has been, and it's just wide open. I don't need to talk about any names right now. I think in fact, if you watch the rotations, we're giving everybody a chance, mix guys with the ones and the twos all the way throughout just to gather a bunch of information. I went right back to cut ups yesterday of the first two days, just watching each individual guy, and we're just putting the information in the vault here, and we'll figure it out in time. But we have good, young, spunky group of guys now. The young guys that came in this past draft are part of that competition too, so it's exciting."
