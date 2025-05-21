4 Things To Know About Raiders' Cody Lindenberg
Cody Lindenberg may be new to the Raiders, but his mindset resembles a classic Silver and Black linebacker. Here are four things to know about Las Vegas' final pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
1. Lindenberg is familiar with Pete Carroll's positive style of coaching
Lindenberg's collegiate head coach was P.J. Fleck, another coach who emphasizes attitude and mindset above all. Fleck's style allowed him to become a head coach at 33 years old, with Fleck turning around both Western Michigan and Minnesota over his career. Lindenberg spoke about his familiarity and how it will help him in the pros.
"Oh, it'll help me an incredible amount. Just being around Coach [P.J.] Fleck for the five years that I have, I've not only become a better football player, but I've become a better man and a person on and off the field."
"So, Coach Fleck has taught us so many valuable lessons that I can apply to outside of the game of football to better prepare me for what's to come because there will be hardships and there will be adversities. Like you said, the culture change, the culture was everything at the University of Minnesota, and especially with Coach Fleck. And I couldn't be more grateful and more prepared for what’s to come now."
2. Lindenberg is used to being the quarterback of his defense
Lindenberg could one day be asked to lead the Minnesota defense and even wear the green dot. He has plenty of experience at it.
"Yeah, 100 percent. It's certainly not something that I came into school with, it's something that I
developed along my five years at the University of Minnesota, whether that wasthrough Coach [P.J.] Fleck, Joe Rossi, the DC who I was with my first four years. Corey Hetherman, who was my DC this last year, and a big one that I give a lot of my credit to is Mariano Sori-Marin. I had the pleasure of playing alongside him for the first four years of my career and he's actually now the linebackers coach for the University of Minnesota."
"And really through him and his leadership and the way that he went about his business in the film room and on the football field really, really helped me develop into the leader and orchestrator that I believe that I am on the football field. Like you said, I don't only know my job, I know the 10 other guys on the football field jobs. Because if they happen to not remember their responsibility, they take a shot the play before or their bell is a little bit wrung, I'm going to get them in the right spot and make sure they know what they're doing, and then we're all going to be on the same page so we can execute at the level that we need to."
3. Lindenberg is Minnesota through and through
Lindenberg was born and raised in Anoka, Minnesota. He attended Anoka High School and had only one offer coming out of college, and thus he took it, starring for the University of Minnesota.
4. Lindenberg possesses brains and brawn
Lindenberg is a two time First-Team All-Big Ten selection and was an Academic All-Big Ten selection from 2021-2024.
