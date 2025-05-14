Raiders' Al Davis, John Madden Depicted in New Movie
The life of the legendary John Madden is being turned into a motion picture as pictures featuring Academy Award-winning actor Nicolas Cage portraying the Hall of Fame head coach. Fellow Academy Award winner Christian Bale joins the star-studded project titled Madden, portraying the late great Al Davis.
The film, directed by Golden Globe award-winning director David O. Russell, known for films such as Silver Linings Playbook and American Hustle, will portray Madden's personal and professional life through a different lens in a project that has New York Giants co-owner and film producer Steve Tisch attached.
Comedian John Mulaney will portray Trip Hawkins, the founder of Electronic Arts, who signed John Madden as a spokesperson/ consultant, leading to the Madden NFL video game series.
Kathryn Hahn will portray Madden's wife, Virginia and Sienna Miller will portray Al Davis' wife and current co-owner of the Raiders Carol Davis.
The project, which started gaining momentum in 2023, began principal photography on April 24, 2025, in Atlanta as not much more information in known about the project.
Born in 1936 in Austin, Minnesota, Madden lived 85 years before passing away in 2021. It that time, Madden lived an incredible life, accomplishing many things alongside many incredible people.
In his life, Madden became the Raiders' head football coach, won Super Bowl XI, commanded the respect of a locker room that pioneered racial integration as the country was coming out of Jim Crow, had a career record of 103-32, became the greatest sports caster in history, modernized viewership of professional football, helped create a billion dollar video game series, and maintained friendships with some of football's other defining figures of the 20th century.
In his personal life, he married Virginia Madden in 1959, remaining married until his death. He has two sons, Joseph and Michael, both who attended Ivy League institutions, and a grandson Jesse, who is currently a quality control coach for the Washington Commanders.
Many of these elements should be in the film as well as characters such as Madden's players, legendary Los Angeles Rams and USC head coach John Robinson (Robinson and Madden were childhood friends), Amy Trask, Pat Summerall, Al Michaels, and more.
