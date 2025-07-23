The Cornerback Position is the Thinnest for the Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders will have a lot of questions to answer on the defensive side of the ball heading into this season. But there is one position group on the defensive side that is considered the weakness of the team.
That is the cornerback position and group. With the Raiders losing a lot of key players on the defensive side of the ball this offseason, it is important that the cornerbacks give the Raiders good play on defense.
The Raiders will have a chance to see what they have at cornerback in training camp. That is when they will get a better idea if they like what they see or if they will have to make a move for another cornerback. The leader of that group will be cornerback Jakorian Bennett. Bennett is only in his third season with the Raiders, but he is ready to be the veteran leading the way.
Bennett was having a good season last season, but got slowed down by the injuries he dealt with. But he is back feeling good for this season, and the Raiders will rely on him a lot.
But after that, the Raiders need to find out who will be the other starting cornerbacks with Bennett. That is where the questions start to come in for the Raiders' defense. They want to be better, but to do so, they need to have good cornerback play.
The Raiders did bring in a couple of new cornerbacks and did pick one up in the 2025 NFL Draft. Those players are going to have to learn the scheme that defensive coordinator Patrick Graham likes to run and see what they can do well on the defensive side of the ball.
Our Hondo Carpenter talked about the cornerback position on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"There is no mistaking that there is talent on this Raiders football team at cornerback," said Carpenter. "It is the thinnest and arguably the weakest on this team. And you know the NFL is a passing league."
"Cornerback stability is of the utmost importance on this Raiders team. It is a massive issue. It is the elephant in the room facing the 2025 Raiders. If this group can step up, and make no mistake, there is talent there, but if they can and if they do, then the Raiders have that chance of even maybe getting to ten wins."
