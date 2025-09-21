Raider Nation Reacts to Brutal Commanders Loss
The Las Vegas Raiders are on the road against the Washington Commanders. Jayden Daniels was ruled out before the game, which means Geno Smith will have to outperform Marcus Mariota to lead his team to an upset victory.
Smith can't allow his penchant for turnovers to leak over to this game. This feels like a must-win game for the Raiders, as if they don't, they'll be 1 - 2, and it becomes a lot harder for them to be competing for a wild card spot.
Raider Nation Reacts
The story of the first half of this game has been that, despite the Commanders dealing with a backup quarterback, they're talented enough to keep up with a Raiders team that isn't dealing with any major injuries.
Both of them have exchanged touchdowns, and the game is tied with three minutes left in the second quarter. Smith looks on point to begin the game like he did in week one, spreading the ball out to multiple receivers and being accurate.
Unfortunately for the Raiders, even when their quarterback is performing admirably, things can't always go their way. Commanders running back Jeremy McNichols ran through their defense for a 60-yard run.
At halftime, the Commanders lead 20 - 10 and the Raiders need to get their offense going. Their offensive line continues to struggle, and Ashton Jeanty can't get any explosive runs off when he's bombarded by defenders on every play.
The Raiders' poor offensive line play has shown itself all game long. Smith hasn't been comfortable in the pocket, and he's already taken plenty of sacks. The Raiders can't afford to lose this game; they need to get it together.
The Raiders cannot catch a break. Their offense looks dead in the water, which has resulted in them punting the ball continuously. With the new kickoff rules, it was only a matter of time before something happened. A 90-yard punt return touchdown to put the Raiders down 27 - 10 doesn't bode well for their chances of winning.
The avalanche just continues. Mariota has outplayed Smith, and that's not what Raider Nation wants to see out of the player they traded for. A big play from Terry McLaurin set up an easy rushing touchdown for the Commanders.
The Raiders get blown out on the road, losing the game 41 - 24, in a matchup where they should've won. A lot to learn from this loss.
Follow us today on X @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and find all of our daily content.
Go visit our Facebook page to let us know your thoughts on the Raiders loss against the Commanders WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.