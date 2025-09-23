Raiders’ Brutal Loss Doesn’t Hide This Bright Spot
There's no excuse for how the Las Vegas Raiders played against the Washington Commanders. They were on the road, so it was expected they were going to be in a hostile environment, and this team just went to the NFC championship game with largely the same infrastructure as last year.
This was never going to be an easy game for the Raiders to win, but once it was officially announced that Jayden Daniels was ruled out for the game, the Raiders had a chance to pull off the upset, as Daniels fuels a lot of the Commanders' offense.
Bad to Worse
All the Raiders had to do to win the game was not let Marcus Mariota dice them up. Instead, the reality is that he outperformed Geno Smith. The Commanders' defense was a significant factor in the Raiders' loss, but their offense appeared anemic, and their offensive line struggled to protect the quarterback.
Despite the Raiders' abysmal offensive start to the season, there is a bright spot that can be built upon in the future. One player has stood out and can make the argument that he deserves to stay for this team's foreseeable future.
Week 3 Team
Greg Auman is an NFL reporter as well as a sports writer for FOX Sports, and he published an article creating a team based on week three's most impactful players in the NFL. The lone Raiders representative was Tre Tucker, who had a standout performance against the Commanders despite the major loss.
"Before Sunday, Tucker’s best season total was three touchdown catches – he did that last year – but he came up big in Sunday’s loss to the Commanders. He had eight catches for 145 yards and three scores – career highs in all three categories", said Auman.
A crazy stat for the 2025 Raiders is that as a team, they've only thrown four touchdown passes for far, and all of them have gone to Tucker. With the number of draft picks they used on wide receivers, Tucker's job was potentially in jeopardy.
However, through the beginning of the season, he's looked like their most productive receiver, and it seems like he's in for a career year. He's tied for the most touchdowns of any individual player, and with the way he's been playing, I wouldn't be surprised if he takes over as their wide receiver over Jakobi Meyers.
