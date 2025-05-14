Raiders’ Darien Porter Has a Chance To Be a Star
The Las Vegas Raiders used a lot of their draft picks on the offensive side of the ball, which makes sense as defense is already their strong suit with Maxx Crosby, and they can only hope Christian Wilkins' health is better next season.
The first player they took to help out on defense was Iowa State University defensive back Darien Porter, which goes to show how confident John Spytek and Pete Carroll are in him as a prospect. Porter being drafted to the Raiders is a blessing for him, as he has an opportunity to be a star in the NFL as early as his rookie year.
He's not projected to start in his rookie year, but he's the backup left cornerback behind Eric Stokes. Stokes was a free agent, the Raiders signed him from the Green Bay Packers after he hadn't lived up to the first-round pick they drafted him at.
It's completely plausible to imagine that Stokes' struggles continue in Las Vegas, and if that's the case, I don't see why they'd hesitate to give the rookie some starting snaps to help him with his development.
Ben Arthur is an NFL reporter, and in an article he published on FOX Sports, he ranked eight rookies drafted outside the first round who have the most potential to become stars in the NFL. Porter barely made the list as the eighth prospect, but it's nice to see him get recognition regardless of his potential to be the Raiders' lockdown cornerback for years to come.
"In six seasons at Iowa State, Porter was just a one-year starter. He’s been a cornerback for just three years, too. But his elite size and length at the position make him the perfect project for Raiders coach Pete Carroll, who has helped to turn other former receivers into star corners, including Legion of Boom legend Richard Sherman and 2023 Pro Bowler Riq Woolen. Porter’s outstanding special teams ability should keep him around long enough to turn that potential into reality as a cornerback".
Spytek took part in an interview where he sounded off on how the coaching staff all bought into Porter as a player, and that type of agreement bodes well for his success as a Raider. The coaching staff believes in him, it'll be something to monitor for Raider Nation to see how his rookie season plays out and if their gamble pays off.
