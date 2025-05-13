Raiders' Darien Porter Sounds Off on Camaraderie Entering NFL
The Las Vegas Raiders' incoming rookie class is full of impactful players whose future is bright in the NFL, and the same can be said for Darien Porter, a cornerback they drafted in the third round from Iowa State University.
Out of everyone they drafted after the first round, Porter has the best chance to carve out a starting role for himself in their defense and establish a place for himself on their team. Defense is one of the Raiders' strongest aspects on paper, but injuries led to their lackluster performance last season.
They couldn't generate much of a pass rush despite having Maxx Crosby on the field, and their secondary was getting torched by opposing offenses. Porter is a cornerback, but he spent a good chunk of time playing receiver in his lifetime.
This will be advantageous for him as he enters the NFL, as he knows what to look for, having experience playing on both sides of the field. His athleticism will also be another factor as to why he can be so effective in the NFL. He's quick and has long arms, which will help when disrupting pass plays, even if he gets beaten initially.
The Raiders are done with rookie minicamp, and after Porter got his first taste of being in the NFL, he was asked some questions about how he was getting along with his new teammates and how their relationships will continue to form.
"Everyone's excited. There's a lot of juice going around. We made it to the NFL, but now the thing is to stay here and make our mark here. So, everyone's flying around, everyone's got really good energy. We've only been here for two days, but you're already starting to form those relationships that you can lean on these guys. I think it's really special, and I think with this next weekend we're going to keep growing".
Porter was the first defensive player the Raiders took with their first six picks, which means they have a lot of faith in him and his play style, and are confident he'll work out in the NFL. He's young, which means he has time to grow and could be a star for the Raiders in their backfield if he can get accustomed to NFL competition.
