The Raiders' Most Intriguing Position Battles Heading into Training Camp
The Las Vegas Raiders have already had an interesting offseason, after making several changes on both sides of the ball and to their coaching staff. However, with training camp just around the corner, the Raiders will be focused on their cornerbacks, which is the team's most glaring weakness.
Jacob Infante of the Pro Football Network recently released a list of each team's most intriguing position battles heading into training camp in a few weeks. He believes the Raiders' group of cornerbacks has an interesting offseason filled with competition ahead of them.
"Nate Hobbs and Jack Jones are no longer on the Las Vegas Raiders, leaving two starting cornerback spots open. Eric Stokes and Darien Porter were brought in this offseason, though Stokes was inconsistent in Green Bay, and Porter is a raw rookie," Infante said.
"The Raiders brought the aforementioned two in to compete with carryovers from last year, Jakorian Bennett and Decamerion Richardson. Both are under 25 years old, but Bennett has graded below average in each of his two NFL seasons, per PFF. Richardson also struggled mightily in coverage as a rookie in 2024."
Following Organized Team Activities, Raiders Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham credited Bennett with making progress this offseason, after injuries derailed the first two seasons of his professional career. By most accounts, Bennett is the best cornerback the Raiders have on the roster.
"You have to ask him specifically all the ins and outs of it. But for me, coming out here every day, working hard, the speed's not going to go anywhere. You see the physicality, I mean in terms of him building his body back up, you can see where he's at with that, just when he's walking around. But the next step for him is just to keep improving," Graham said.
"Again, still a young player; I don't have the number of games on hand right now, but it probably doesn't even amount to a full season yet based on injury history, what happened with the injuries last year. But just keep improving, because at that position, once you get some more experience, see all the releases, understand the situational football, it's all going to help him be better later on."
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and Instagram @HondoSr and talk to us in 2025 about everything Las Vegas!
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss all Raiders content in 2025.