Raiders Veteran Looking to Make a Statement This Season
The Las Vegas Raiders watched cornerback Jakorian Bennett gradually grow into one of the better cornerbacks in the National Football League last season. After an inconsistent and injury-filled rookie season, Bennett returned last season playing the best football of his young career.
Over the first half of last season, it was evident Bennett had improved, as he registered some of the best statistics of any cornerback in the league. However, just like his rookie season, Bennett was bitten by the injury bug and missed significant time last season.
In his two seasons in the league, Bennett has proven he can play with the best of the best. He even stood toe to toe with Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver JaMarr Chase last season. However, Bennett has not proven he can stay healthy.
Following minicamp, Bennett explained his progression and development since being drafted. Now entering his third season in the league, Bennett aims to help out the rest of the Raiders' cornerbacks. There are few players the Raiders' defense is depending on more this season than Bennett.
"No, I wouldn't call myself an old man. It's good to have some experience, like I've been through a lot since I've been here. Third head coach, third DB coach in three years. I just try to drop down the knowledge to the guys, the young guys, because knowledge is power. So yeah, I'm just trying to do my due diligence, and just try to help everybody out," Bennett said.
"No, that's just the type of person I am. Just from those times in July, August, and training camp, just kind of building that bond, you see a lot of guys going through a lot of things, just playing through a lot of things, and I just so happen to have been playing through a lot of it. And so, it's just mentality, man, like, it's a difference between being injured and hurt. If I'm just hurting, it's cool, like, but if I'm injured, then you got to make some decisions. But, man, my mindset is just go out there, be the best version of myself, just be a dog, and just help the team win."
Time will tell if Bennett will be able to stay healthy this upcoming season.
