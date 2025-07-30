Davante Adams is Having Difficulty Moving on from the Raiders
The divorce between the Las Vegas Raiders and wide receiver Davante Adams was far from pretty. Las Vegas' former star receiver forced his way out of town last season, but not before undermining Antonio Pierce and burning several bridges along the way.
After being traded to the New York Jets, Adams is now a member of the Los Angeles Rams. He continues to speak about his time with the Raiders.
Adams played a critical part in why former Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo got benched after a horrible start to their final season together in Las Vegas. Still, Adams noted it was simply business, and not personal.
"I love Jimmy. He’s a great guy, but something had to happen in order for us to have a chance down the stretch, and for me to remain a Raider, in all honesty,”
“I love Jimmy. It was never a personal thing. It’s been amazing, we’ve gotten to catch up and get on the same page. Obviously, that was just a dark moment in all of our lives. I think all of us were pretty miserable over there. We kind of caught up and laughed about it, and we’ve been making plays since we’ve been here.”
"It's amazing," Adams said when asked about his relationship with Garoppolo, now that they are playing with each other again.
While Adams' continued comments about the Raiders, nearly a calendar year after leaving the team and now on his second team in less than one season, are questionable, his notion that the Raiders needed a culture change is correct. Hence, the Raiders' offseason coaching and roster moves.
Upon joining the Raiders, Pete Carroll made it clear that changing the culture is high on his to-do list, but that it will be up to the players to orchestrate that change.
"Well, the culture is the players, and you'll see that, but we'll show them the way. It all starts with competition. You're either competing or you're not. I'm going to make sure that that's really clear to these guys from the moment they get here. We're going to go out and draft a class, and there will be a few free agents, maybe we'll be able to attract, and we'll need to see those guys, and we'll need to see what they're all about," Carroll said.
"But the competition part of it is theirs to command. If there's one thing that I want them to understand - and I'll start the message right now - if you want to be on a great team, you need to be a great teammate. Teaching what that's all about and instilling that in the makeup of our program is going to be crucial. The central theme in the program is always going to be competition, and that's where it starts."
