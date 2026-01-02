Why Ex-Raiders HC Antonio Pierce Could Land a New Gig

The 2025 NFL regular season is coming to an end this Sunday. Week 18 is finally here, and some teams are going to be looking for new head coaches. That is just how it goes in the NFL, and especially if the teams have had bad to horrible seasons.

That is when they have to look at everything and how they can improve the franchise and the team heading into next season. Some teams have already been looking and some teams will fire their coaches starting Monday.

For the Raiders, it could be the same thing for them as it was a season ago, when they started their search for their next head coach. They got Pete Carroll, but that could all be coming to an end soon, in just one season. Another former Raiders head coach is Antonio Pierce.

Dec 29, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce looks on against the New Orleans Saints during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Pierce came in as the Raiders' head coach when Josh McDaniels was fired by the Silver and Black. Pierce then became the Raiders' new head coach, but that only lasted one season. If the Raiders decide to fire Carroll, it will be the Raiders' fourth time the Raiders will be looking for a new head coach since moving to Las Vegas.

Jan 5, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce calls a play against the Los Angeles Chargers during the fourth quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Former Raiders HC Getting Looks for another HC Gig

Former Raiders head coach Pierce is expected to get at least a look for his old team, the New York Giants, from his playing days. The Giants have a head coaching opening after firing their head coach during the 2025 season. Some teams know, and some teams wait. That is the NFL.

"Former Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce is among several candidates expected to interview for the Giants' head coaching vacancy, per Jordan Raanan on X/Twitter.Pierce, who played for the Giants from 2005-09, went 9-17 in two seasons in Las Vegas."

It is going to be an interesting cycle for teams looking for their new head coaches. That is something you want to take and be sure of it because it can either elevate your team and send everything heading in the wrong direction more than it already is. We also see players from the teams they have played for at times come in and be the next head coach. Now we are going to see if Pierce is the next man up for the Giants.

For the Raiders, Pierce did a good job when he got the interim spot. After taking the fully time job, something was off about the Raiders, and Pierce could not have the same success in 2024 as he did in 2023.

Las Vegas Raiders' Antonio Pierce, and Mark Davis | Darrell Craig Harris, Sports Illustrated

