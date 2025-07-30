Raiders Are Confident in Position That Was Once a Weakness
It is widely agreed upon that the National Football League is quarterback-driven. Teams that do not have a competent starting quarterback have very little chance of sustaining success on the highest level of football. The Las Vegas Raiders have been one of those teams.
Las Vegas has started five different signal callers over the past two seasons, with less-than-ideal results. The Raiders have had a subpar group of quarterbacks recently, and their record over that time frame confirms as much.
While the Raiders have had issues at other positions, none have been as pressing as their issues at quarterback.
Las Vegas traded for quarterback Geno Smith during the offseason; he and Aidan O'Connell will now be the Raiders' primary two quarterbacks, with Smith being the unquestioned starter. O'Connell had a 7-10 record in his starts with the Raiders.
Following training camp, Pete Carroll noted that with O'Connell back in a reserve role, he can learn from the best veteran quarterback he has played with since being drafted two offseasons ago.
"Aidan [O'Connell] has done really well. We're really pleased with what he's doing. And he's challenging Geno every day with numbers and trying to outdo him. And that's exactly what we hope for. That's what competing is all about," Carroll said.
"But I don't have any problem with Aidan playing for us. He's in the game. It's just the way I felt about Geno over all those years when he didn't get to. So, this is in a good spot right now, and I can't wait for the games. He'll get a lot of play time in preseason. And he's going to do really well."
Following training camp, Smith noted how his transition from Seattle to Las Vegas has gone. Smith must get acclimated quickly, as the Raiders are depending on the veteran quarterback to be a significant part of the organization's turnaround.
"It's great, honestly. I mean, the family, the fans, that's a big bonus. And also, our resources. I feel like we have our setup, and we don't feel like we are an away team, you know what I mean? Like we're home, getting better every day in front of the fans. So, it's a big family vibe here now," Smith said.
