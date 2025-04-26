Raiders Address Another Significant Need on Day Two of Draft
The Las Vegas Raiders needed to add as much talent as possible during the first two days of what is considered to be a very deep class of draftees. The Raiders walked away with talented players at positions of need on both sides.
Las Vegas' roster had significant holes entering the draft, and it still does. However, they have added multiple players who should immediately improve their roster. After selecting Ashton Jeanty in the first round, the Raiders completed multiple trades that secured more draft capital.
After trading the 37th and 143rd picks to the Houston Texans in exchange for the 48th, 98th, and 135th picks in the draft, the Raiders traded the 48th overall pick to the Houston Texans in exchange for the 58th and 99th overall picks in the draft.
The Raiders collected five picks in the top 100. With the 58th overall pick, they selected wide receiver Jack Bech. Las Vegas used the 63rd pick to select cornerback Darien Porter from Iowa State. The talented cornerback has many traits the Raiders believe will be beneficial.
At 6'3, Porter has long arms and top-end speed, which should help him hold his own early in his career. The Raiders will likely lean on him immediately. Las Vegas is thin at cornerback after losing multiple cornerbacks leading up to the draft.
The Raiders lost cornerback Nate Hobbs in free agency, then parted ways with Jack Jones shortly after. They added Eric Stokes in free agency and have Jakorian Bennett on the roster. Both cornerbacks are talented but come with red flags.
Bennett established himself as one of the better cornerbacks in the league last season before suffering a season-ending injury. While talented, Bennett and Stokes' injury history is undoubtedly cause for concern, especially for a subpar group of cornerbacks.
Last season, the Raiders' defensive backfield was ravaged by injuries. This was something the Raiders had to take into consideration entering the draft after letting Jones go from an already-thin group of cornerbacks.
The Raiders have strategically added to each of their most pressing needs. Las Vegas entered the draft with running back, cornerback, and wide receiver as its top needs. They drafted one of each while also adding additional draft picks.
John Spytek and the Raiders are having the productive draft they desperately needed. Porter graded high at the NFL Draft and should be a solid addition for the Raiders.
