Will Raiders Have Another Late-Round Gem?
The Las Vegas Raiders have done a good job finding talent in the later rounds of the NFL Draft.
Most notably, defensive end Maxx Crosby has developed into one of the best defensive players in the NFL and a franchise legend in just six years.
No one expected Crosby to become a franchise cornerstone and one of the best players to ever wear the Silver and Black coming out of Eastern Michigan in 2019.
He was a skinny kid who did not play the best level of competition, which made his fourth-round selection sensible.
The Raiders are now looking for another late-round gem to rise to stardom. Could that player be on the roster right now?
Las Vegas selected wide receiver Dont’e Thornton Jr. in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft out of Tennessee. The height-weight-speed demon is a raw player, but he has impressed coaches and teammates early in the offseason practice sessions.
Many expected Thornton to take some time to develop, and that still may be the case, but he appears to be on the right track to being a productive pass-catcher for this Raiders team sooner rather than later.
Thornton ran a 4.30 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis at 6-foot-5 and 205 pounds. Pulling off those numbers at his size is rare and incredibly intriguing.
He may not become Julio Jones or Nico Collins, but Thornton has the chance to develop into a No. 1 go-to receiver if all goes well with his development.
On the defensive side, cornerback Decamerion Richardson is a toolsy defensive back. He did not have a particularly good rookie season, but showed flashes because of his size and speed.
Richardson did not record an interception in his collegiate career at Mississippi State, nor did he grab one last year. He must get his hands on some passes to be a player the Raiders feel confident having on the field.
It is hard to predict which player will become the next Maxx Crosby, because he was such a rare success story. What makes Crosby so special is the fact that he cannot be so easily replicated.
However, Raider Nation is excited about what these young players can do, and they are anxious to see if they become building blocks for this franchise.
