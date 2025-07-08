The Raiders Will Face Stiff Competition This Season
The Las Vegas Raiders' defense has plenty of questions surrounding it this upcoming season. However, one thing that is not in question is the fact that Las Vegas' defense will face several challenges this upcoming season, as they face some of the best offenses in the league.
Zoltan Buday of Pro Football Focus recently ranked every offensive line in the National Football League. The Raiders will face five of the top 10 ranked offensive lines this season, including the Denver Broncos' offensive line, which Buday ranked as the second-best in the league.
"All five of Denver's starting offensive linemen in 2024, each of whom logged more than 800 snaps, return for 2025. The Broncos' offensive line led the NFL with a 90.8 PFF pass-blocking efficiency rating last season, allowing only 110 pressures on 677 snaps," Buday said.
"Right guard Quinn Meinerz has emerged as one of the best players at the position, highlighted by his 87.3 PFF overall grade, which ranked second among guards in the league last season."
Not only will the Raiders face several of the top-ranked offensive lines in the league, they will face them early many of them early in the season. This is the case with the Chicago Bears and the Colts, whom the Raiders face in Week 4 and Week 5, respectively.
"The Colts watched center Ryan Kelly and guard Will Fries depart to the Vikings in free agency, but this unit is still among the best offensive lines in the league," Buday said.
"Indianapolis may be home to the top left tackle-left guard pairing in the NFL. Left guard Quenton Nelson’s 81.3 PFF overall grade ranked fourth among all guards last year, and left tackle Bernhard Raimann’s 85.1 mark placed eighth at his position."
The Raiders' strength on defense is undoubtedly its defensive line. However, their early-season matchup against the Bears will be a measuring stick for the unit.
"Things are set to look a lot different in Chicago. Not only is the offensive line remolded, but it's also perhaps the most improved unit in the NFL," Buday said.
"Braxton Jones and Darnell Wright, who both finished among the 22 highest-graded offensive tackles in 2024, were already a promising young duo. Now, the unit has three new interior starters who represent immediate upgrades. Trade acquisition Joe Thuney has been the best pass-blocking guard in the NFL in recent years, and free-agent center Drew Dalman ranked among the top five at his position in PFF overall grade in each of the past two seasons. If right guard Jonah Jackson can stay healthy and get back to his old form, this can be one of the NFL's top offensive lines."
