Former Raiders QB Reflects on Epic Moment
Former Oakland and Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr called it a career and retired this offseason. Carr is one of the best quarterbacks, if not the best quarterback, in the Raiders' franchise history. He is one of the best to ever suit up for the Silver and Black as well. Carr was a staple for the Raiders for many years, and it was fun to watch him play, especially for Raider Nation.
Carr holds a lot of the quarterback records for the Raiders. He gave everything he could to the franchise. During his Raider career, the team had a lot of difficult times, but the one person who stood in the middle and never went away was Carr.
Carr led the Raiders to the playoffs twice in 2016 and 2021. Unfortunately, in 2016, Carr got injured towards the end of the season and could not play in the playoff game. Many see that 2016 season as a season where the Raiders could have made a deep playoff run, but the Carr injury put that to rest. In 2021, Carr led the Raiders to an incredible late-season run to get into the playoffs.
Per Raiders: Carr was drafted with the 36th pick in the 2014 NFL Draft by the Raiders. In nine seasons with the team, he broke nearly every franchise passing record, recording 63 wins as a starter and 33 game-winning drives. He holds the franchise record for passing yards (35,222), passing touchdowns (217), pass completions (3,201) and pass attempts (4,958). He also earned four Pro Bowl nods as a Raider.
Carr recently talked about one of his favorite moments with the Silver and Black that came against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2016 season. with The Homegrown Network.
"Number four has to be when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers made us wear our Black jerseys, thinking that was going to slow us down. Michael Crabtree and Amari Cooper went off," said Carr. "I remember that game. Any chance I could get a one-on-one with one of those dude? The ball was just getting chucked. And so they were making plays left and right. We had to come back on a two-minute drill, hit Rivera, hit Cooper, and he went up and Mossed somebody. Crabtree caught a stop route."
"I will never forget that game in 2016 because it ended in overtime ... We won. I ended up throwing for a lot of yards that game."
