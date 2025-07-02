Potential Fit For Another Former Raider in Green Bay
The Las Vegas Raiders have had a lot of turnover, especially on the defensive side of the ball. Next season, the Raiders will look totally different on the defensive side. The Raiders will look to fill in the gaps left on the defense with new players that the new regime believes are the best fit for the Raiders and will give them the best chance to win games next season.
One player that the Raiders did not bring back for next season was cornerback Jack Jones. Jones was released by the Raiders early in the offseason. Jones had a good first year with the Silver and Black. But in his second season, he did take a step back, and his performance was not as good as in his first season. Jones did finish the year with the team last season, but that was the last with the Riders.
The Raiders were looking to trade Jones, but when they did not find a trade partner, they elected to release him. Jones still finds himself without a team as we get closer to training camp. But one team that will be a good fit for Jones is the Green Bay Packers.
"The Green Bay Packers must add some more depth to the cornerback room before the start of the 2025 season, as the current depth on the boundary behind Carrington Valentine and Keisean Nixon is mostly unproven," said Dharaya Sharma of Yahoo Sports.
"Jones started 16 games for the Raiders in 2024, snagging three interceptions with 16 passes defended. The 27-year-old is a solid starting corner when he's playing at his best, but Jones was incredibly inconsistent last year, and his effort was also called into question multiple times throughout the season."
"Las Vegas' new regime of Pete Carroll and John Spytek decided to move on from Jones in April, and he is still on the free agency market. Though the Arizona State product isn't a consistent starter, Jones can provide adequate depth for the Packers in the secondary and also step in as a starter if needed."
The Packers also released their top cornerback Jaire Alexander, earlier this offseason. That was a huge blow for the Packers, as he has been the best cornerback for them over the years. Getting Jones in Green Bay makes more sense for both sides.
