Former Raiders QB Derek Carr Sounds Off on Arrowhead Stadium
Former Las Vegas and Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr gave his list of the loudest NFL stadiums during his NFL career, and the second loudest came from the Raiders AFC West rival, the Kansas City Chiefs.
The Chiefs are known for having a good home-field advantage, no matter who plays but especially when the Raiders come rolling into Kansas City. Arrowhead Stadium is something like no other. A lot of different players always talk about how hard it is to play at that stadium. Not only is the weather a major factor at times, but the fan base of the Chiefs is always rocking from beginning to end.
"At No.2 is Kansas City," said Derek Carr on the Home Grown Network. "Yes, all you Chiefs fans are going to be mad. It was one of the hardest places I have ever had to play. It was the hardest place I had to play as an opposing player. It was unbelievably loud. The fans are so close to the sidelines, they are right on top of you. And he had some battles there."
"And I tell you what, I will never forget sitting there on those sidelines, it was one of those games that we were not doing well and they started chanting Tyreek Hill's name ... And we hit a punt to him and as fast has the punt got to him, he run right into the redzone ... So many great memories there of winning, comebacks, throws, all different kinds of things."
Carr called it a career and retired this offseason. Carr is one of the best quarterbacks, if not the best quarterback, in the Raiders' franchise history. He is one of the best to ever suit up for the Silver and Black as well. Carr was a staple for the Raiders for many years, and it was fun to watch him play, especially for Raider Nation.
Carr led the Raiders to the playoffs twice in 2016 and 2021. Unfortunately, in 2016, Carr got injured towards the end of the season and could not play in the playoff game. Many see that 2016 season as a season where the Raiders could have made a deep playoff run, but the Carr injury put that to rest. In 2021, Carr led the Raiders to an incredible late-season run to get into the playoffs.
