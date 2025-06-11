WATCH: Raiders LB Devin White Following Minicamp
HENDERSON, NV--The Las Vegas Raiders added multiple linebackers this offseason to make up for the loss of several linebackers in free agency. Earlier this offseason, the Raiders signed veteran linebacker Devin White.
Following minicamp, White addressed the media.
You can watch the entire press conference below:
Raiders' Special Teams Coordinator Tom McMahon spoke following minicamp. Below, we have a partial transcript.
Q: What's the biggest change on special teams that's going to affect your guys?
Coach McMahon: "I think the biggest change is that last year, there were 2,800 kickoffs and 2,000 or more touchbacks. So, there's 900 returns or about 850. I think that number is going to go to 2,200 kickoffs and maybe 600 touchbacks, which is high in my opinion.
"I don't think anybody's going to give up the 35-yard line. Last year, the average drive start was the 30, and it ranged from the 31 down to about the 28.5. So, it's going to be hard as coaches to say, hey, let's just give them the ball at the 35, when a year ago the drive start average was the 30. So, I think that's the biggest thing that's going to change with that new touchback rule."
Q: How much more creative does that make it be for you to come up with different kicks and different ways to get the ball down there to throw off the receivers?
Coach McMahon: "Very creative. The thing is, though, the more hang time you put on that ball, the better chance that that returner has to get under it. We can't go naturally until the ball hits inside the 20, between the 20 and the goal line. So, if you can get what's called a 'Head Start ball'; so if you're the 20 and I'm the goal line, if we can get a ball on the ground at the 11 that I can't get to, we're going to get a head start on it. And so, if I actually get it off the ground at the five until I get back to the 11, the hang time for us hasn't stopped yet, because we're going when that ball hit at the 11, until he gets back to the 11, we're not giving up any free yardage. So, a lot of guys are doing that. That's why you're seeing everybody in the league work those line drives. We're trying to hit line drives at people."
