Can Raiders Rely on Free-Agent LB Signings?
The Las Vegas Raiders were left with few options after losing both starting linebackers during free agency.
Divine Deablo left for the Atlanta Falcons, while Robert Spillane got a payday from the New England Patriots. Both players were important contributors in the last few years.
With those players out the door, General Manager John Spytek knew he needed to find replacements. He found one in Elandon Roberts, who will likely take over as the team’s middle linebacker.
Roberts totaled 147 tackles, 15 for loss, 10 quarterback hits, a forced fumble, two passes defended, and three and a half sacks in two seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He fits what Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham looks for in his linebackers.
However, Graham deploys two linebackers in his scheme, so the Raiders needed to find a running mate for Roberts. Where would that come from?
Spytek signed two linebackers during the later period of free agency in Devin White and Jaylon Smith. White is a former top-10 draft pick, while Smith was a second-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft.
Smith spent a brief time with the Raiders in 2023, but the most success of his career came with the Dallas Cowboys early on. He suffered a major knee injury in college that dropped his draft status, but he has made a solid career for himself.
Despite being a high draft pick, White has not lived up to expectations. He had a fine few years with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but the team did not re-sign him after requesting a trade when he sought a contract extension.
White is a good run defender when teams let him loose and hunt down ball carriers, but he struggles with many other elements of the game. Can the Raiders rely on him to be an every-down player?
The same goes for Smith. He is only 29 years old, but he did not play football last year and only appeared in one game for the Raiders in 2023.
That is almost two years away from the game, so it may not be the best idea to expect Smith to be a plus defender in 2025.
The Raiders’ linebacker spot next to Roberts could be a problem going into the 2025 season.
They may need the defensive line to do much of the heavy lifting.
You can follow us on X @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and weigh in on the linebackers.
Please let us know your thoughts and anything else on the linebackers when you go like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.