Why Koonce can Break Out and Bounce Back for Raiders
Malcolm Koonce is among the most intriguing players as the Las Vegas Raiders prepare for the 2025 season.
Koonce is entering his fifth season in the NFL, but he missed all of last year with an injury he suffered before the season.
Koonce looked like he was on the verge of a breakout season after the second half of the 2023 campaign, and it appeared there was finally an answer to who would consistently rush the passer across from Maxx Crosby.
Many Raiders fans were disappointed to be without Koonce for the entire 2024 season. His injury made his future with the Silver and Black look doubtful.
However, the team re-signed Koonce to a one-year contract so he can prove himself. It is a low-risk gamble for a player with a high ceiling.
With that deal and a year to re-establish himself as a core piece of the Raiders’ defense, Koonce has a chance to not only break out in a bigger way, but also bounce back from an injury.
Koonce has a quick get-off and improved ability to get to the quarterback. Unfortunately, he did not have the chance to continue to build on his pass-rush repertoire because of the injury.
Will his explosiveness return after a year away from football because of physical limitations? Or will it take time for Koonce to fully return to form?
Can the Raiders afford to let Koonce work his way back slowly? With Tyree Wilson, who showed his own growth last season, in the fold, it is fair to think they can.
The Raiders’ defense was better in 2023 because Koonce was starting to find his footing. He has talent, and it appeared to be clicking mentally for the Raiders defensive lineman.
However, even before his 2024 campaign was cut short, Koonce needed to prove he could be a consistent pass-rusher over the course of an entire season. His eight-game stretch in 2023 was impressive, but he hadn’t done it before.
The Raiders believed in Koonce enough to bring him back and allow him to show he is still part of the team’s future.
A lot is riding on this season for Koonce.
