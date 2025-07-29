Raiders' New Leader is Paying Dividends for the Roster
The Las Vegas Raiders are building a new culture this season in training camp. But it all started when the Silver and Black hired new head coach Pete Carroll earlier in the offseason. He has set the tone from day one, and he continues to remind his players and the rest of the Raiders staff what the goals are for the team and what he is expecting from them this season.
The Raiders are now in their second week of training camp as they prepare for the upcoming season. They understand that starting strong is crucial for achieving success this year. Training camp plays a vital role in ensuring all players are aligned with the new coaching staff’s approach. The Raiders are also incorporating a few young players in key positions, and they have complete confidence that these newcomers will contribute to winning games this season.
The big thing for the Raiders is that they now have a great veteran leader on the offense side of the ball. That leader is the new quarterback, Geno Smith. He was brought in to give the team a veteran leader and give the offense a better chance to be successful. It is great to see the Raiders' offense clicking this in training camp.
"We are really working hard with Geno [Smith] because he has really good history," said Raiders head coach Pete Carroll. "He has had so many principles and things that he has done, that he has mastered. Those will be part of what we are doing as well."
"Geno being here is such a positive factor for restarting this program. Not just because we were together and he extended the message, he is the message. He competes every single day, every single step he takes. He is just the version of Max on the other side of the ball. And that kind of leadership. It is just obvious. He does not have to give any speeches or anything."
"He just is a leader, and so it is just a big factor in jump-starting, and also, when we are on the field, the plays, day after day. He keeps making great plays, great throws, and great decisions. Everybody realizes what we got."
