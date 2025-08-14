Raiders Linebackers are Proving A lot This Offseason
A position that has changed for the Las Vegas Raiders from the start of the offseason to now, has been the linebacker position. Early in the offseason, a lot of people were considered for the Silver and Black at the linebacker position. They had lost key players in that position in free agency, and it was not looking good for them. But the new regime had a plan for the middle of the defense, and it was a good one.
Head coach Pete Carroll and the rest of the coaching staff brought in veteran linebackers who have shown that they still can play at a high level in the NFL. The Raiders have now brought in veteran linebackers Elandon Roberts, Devin White, and Geramine Pratt. Those three are the starting linebackers as the Raiders are getting set to play in their second preseason game this week.
The Raiders also brought in veteran Jamal Adams, who is now part of the linebacker room. Adams has surprised a lot of people with the way he is making plays in training camp. Adams had a good showing in the Raiders' first preseason game last week. White, Pratt, and Roberts have all shone this training camp. They are looking to give the Raiders good play in the middle of the defense this season.
Our Hondo Carpenter talked about the linebacker position on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
Raiders Linebacker Position
"Then you go to linebacker, Elandon Roberts has looked the part," said Carpenter. "He has looked phenomenal. Devin White has looked the part, has been phenomenal. But I am going to tell you something, Pratt is looking good. And another guy, Jamal Adams. I am so impressed by Jamal Adams. I like Adams."
"Then you come down to Tommy Eichenburg. I think his roster spot is pretty secure. Here is the big battle when you are looking for a linebacker. Amari Gainer and Cody Lindenberg. Now, Amari is a young player. I have told you guys a lot how he reminds me of Carl Banks. But he got to pick it up because Cody Lindenberg is playing now. And remember, he is a draft pick of this staff. So they already liked him; they picked him.
