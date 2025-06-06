Raiders OTAs: One Player Who Will Surprise Many This Season
Few units on the Las Vegas Raiders' roster have been more impacted this offseason than Las Vegas' defense. Specifically, the Raiders' group of linebackers looks vastly different from what it did last season, following the loss of Robert Spillane and Divine Deablo in free agency earlier this offseason.
In Spillane, the Raiders lost one of the leading tacklers in the National Football League over the past two seasons. In Deablo, the Raiders lost a linebacker with a unique skill set, as he provided qualities that many linebackers lack, having been a former defensive back.
Although the Raiders lost two of their most critical players from the past few seasons, change was necessary for the team and the respective players. However, the new Raiders' front office addressed both positions by adding veterans Elandon Roberts and Devin White.
Roberts will likely fill Spillane's old role and White, Deablo's. While White has not been the player he was when he first entered the league, the former first-round draft pick appears to possess many of the skills that once made him one of the top linebackers in the league.
White brings plenty of experience. The veteran linebacker played five seasons for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after they drafted him in 2019. He won a Super Bowl with the Buccaneers and Raiders' minority owner, Tom Brady. White has started 76 games since being drafted.
In Organized Team Activities, White has flashed shades of his younger self. He appears to be quick off the ball. If he can stay healthy this season, White may be a pleasant surprise for the Raiders. While it is early, and there is still plenty of work to be done, White has looked good so far in OTAs.
Following OTAs, Raiders Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham spoke about what he believes White brings to the Raiders' defense.
"I'm always hoping for good football players to play good football. I mean, that's the simple answer, but his experience is a positive. I would say that his flexibility for the position; he's played all over the field before, he's been productive, both in the run, in the pass game, in different ways. Whether it's blitzing, whether it's covering people, whether it's manipulating the front. So, it's always a positive to have a good football player, it's always a positive to have a smart football player, and then you put that on top of experience, you just overall comes to fruition once we get going," Graham said.
After a down season last season, White is still only 27 years old and has plenty of potential upside for Las Vegas. If White stays healthy, do not be surprised if he turns out to be one of the best offseason additions for the Raiders.
