The Raiders Pulled Off One of the Best Trades Ever
The Miami Dolphins and Pittsburgh Steelers recently completed a blockbuster trade that sent veteran cornerback Jalen Ramsey to the Steelers and veteran safety Minkah Fitzpatrick to the Dolphins. The move sent shockwaves throughout the National Football League.
The move also led Jeff Kerr of CBS Sports to list the top player-for-player trades since 2000. Kerr ranked the then-Oakland Raiders trade for Randy Moss prior to the 2005 season, in exchange for Napoleon Harris sixth-best player-for-player trade of all time.
While Moss had down seasons while with the Raiders, the Raiders got more out of Moss than the Minnesota Vikings got out of Harris, or the first-round draft pick they received from the Raiders in exchange for Moss.
"Moss wore out his welcome in Minnesota after seven seasons, and it was time for both parties to move on. The Oakland Raiders took a swing, dealing linebacker Napoleon Harris, a 2005-first round pick (ended up being wide receiver Troy Williamson) and a 2005 seventh-round pick in exchange for Moss," Kerr said.
"Constantly unhappy in Oakland, Moss had just 1,005 yards in 2005 and 553 yards in 2006 before the Raiders decided to move on. He was traded to the New England Patriots for a 2007 fourth-round pick and had an NFL-record 23 receiving touchdowns in his first season in New England.
"Williamson had just 79 catches in his three seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, and Harris missed the 2005 season with a knee injury. He departed for free agency after the 2006 season."
Although his time with the Raiders was brief, it was still an impactful period of time for Moss. He mentioned as much during his Hall of Fame induction speech in 2018. Moss expressed his appreciation to play for one of the most storied franchises in sports.
"To the Raider Nation, and to the late, Mr. Al Davis: I want to thank you for letting me experience what the Silver and Black was all about," Moss said. "I'm so sorry things didn't go according to plan, but for my 14 years, I do not regret one day, one practice, one meeting. I'd do it all over again, I love it that much. To the Raider Nation [and the] Davis family, thank you for letting me have that experience," Moss said.
