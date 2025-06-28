Raiders Rookie WR Predicted to Have a Breakout Season
The Las Vegas Raiders offense is looking much improved this offseason so far. As they get ready for training camp, which starts next month, the Raiders will have all eyes on their wide receiver group.
The Raiders have a great No. 1 wide receiver in Jakobi Meyers, who will lead the group next season. But after that, the Raiders will be a young unit, and spots will be open and for the taking in training camp.
The Raiders did go after a couple of rookie wide receivers in the 2025 NFL Draft. One was second round pick Jack Bech, and the other one was fourth-round pick Dont'e Thornton Jr.. Both have tremendous upside. Bech and Thornton are both physical receivers, and both could be the No. 2 and No. 3 receivers for the Silver and Black next season.
Thornton has created a lot of noise this offseason, especially in minicamp. With his size and speed, Thornton was a classic Raiders pick that the late great Raiders owner Al Davis would have loved and approved of. Thornton could be a huge piece to the Raiders' offense next season. He has to prove that he can keep it up in training camp and that he can do it with the pads on.
“I think Dont’e is unique in terms of he’s just a hair under 6-5 and he ran 4.3. There’s ,” Kelly said, via Raiders.com. “And I think if you had a draw up an outside receiver, you would pick that type of body type, someone that’s got length, someone that’s got a huge catch radius, but also has speed. Sometimes you can get a big guy like that, but he can’t really run, so they can stay with him. So, you add that speed element to him, his ability to sink his hips, his ability to get in and out of cuts.”
Some even think that Thornton could have a break out season in 2025.
"Another rookie to watch, this 6-foot-5 receiver has 4.3 speed, inevitably leading to comparisons with DK Metcalf. I ignored those comparisons until Thorton was praised by coaches, teammates and the media after minicamp. Already running with the first-team offense (ahead of the earlier drafted Jack Bech), Thorton looks like the Raiders’ starting X receiver as early as Week 1," said The Athletic.
