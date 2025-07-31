Raiders Rookie Continues to Turn Heads at Training Camp
The Las Vegas still has to improve their roster, but the moves they made this offseason are already proving as wise. In training camp, most of the Raiders' primary offseason additions have made their presence felt at one point or another.
One player that is gaining steam in training camp is rookie wide receiver, Dont'e Thornton. He has proven hard to stop while practicing against his defensive teammates. Following training camp, Pete Carroll credited Thornton with an impressive start to camp.
"Dont'e [Thornton Jr.] continues to do stuff. He's making plays, he got deep yesterday, you guys saw that one – huge play by Geno Smith] to find him laid down in the corner and he came to it and made the catch," Carroll said.
"He's made tough catches over the middle, he's caught the slant routes where he's getting banged around and all that, and he's comfortable with it. I just stopped him after practice, just to look him in the eye and just try to get a feeling; is it seeming too big for him? He's right in it, and so really excited about his chance to help us."
The Raiders had one of the most productive draft hauls of any team in the league. John Spytek's first draft with the team was a success, as many of the players he drafted are on track to develop into contributors as early as Week 1. Thornton is one of those players.
The rookie has shown speed, great catching ability and a growing knowledge of what is an extensive playbook. Chip Kelly will know how to use Thornton's skill set to benefit the team as much as possible. It will be hard for defenses to contain Jakobi Meyers, Brock Bowers and Thornton.
Las Vegas has enough talent at their offensive skill positions to spread the ball around to one of many players who can help them move the ball down the field and ultimately, score points. Kelly will find a way to maximize Thornton's skill set, as long as he continues to work hard throughout camp.
The Raiders still have work to do, but it is hard not to like the progress they have made over the past few months. Now, they must put it all together.
