Raiders' Powers-Johnson on Newcomers Settling In
Las Vegas Raiders center Jackson Powers-Johnson now has a year under his belt, looking to improve on a promising rookie season.
Many within the Raiders organization say Powers-Johnson is already stepping up as a leader, which is an encouraging sign for the second-year center. He will take over as the starter in the middle of the offensive line.
The new Raiders’ regime knew they needed to add an influx of talent to the roster this offseason, so they made moves in free agency and brought in impact players through the 2035 NFL Draft.
Those offseason moves are starting to come together for the Raiders on the practice field this summer. Who does Powers-Johnson feel is standing out?
He filled in for teammate Maxx Crosby on the latest episode of his podcast, The Rush, to discuss.
“Dont’e Thornton [Jr.] is a huge one,” he said immediately. “I’ve known Dont’e for a long time, and he’s attacking it like a pro. He really is. He’s getting reps in with the big boys, and he’s not even flinching. In corrections, you never see him mess up. They’re not critiquing his assignment – his technique, a little, that’s for sure, but that’s always going to be critiqued when you jump a level.”
Powers-Johnson and Thornton were teammates at Oregon before Thornton spent his final collegiate season at Tennessee. Powers-Johnson said Thornton already looks advanced.
He also shouted out another rookie wide receiver.
“He’s knowing what to do, and he’s doing it at a high level,” he said. “Also, Jack Bech. Another one. The guy is literally in his playbook all the time. I had most all the rookies come over to my house to tell them what they’re going to expect, what they’re going to expect from the vets.
I have all these rookies over, we’re smacking food, we’re chilling at the pool, and Jack says, ‘Hey bro, I have to get going, I have to get into my playbook.’ Everyone was like, ‘Oh, s—, I have to get home, too, if I’m going to be in my playbook.’ You’re seeing rookies do that, and it’s really cool to see.”
The Raiders have two promising rookies at wide receiver, and it would not be surprising to see both contribute immediately. They have the Powers-Johnson stamp of approval so far.
You can watch the full podcast episode with Powers-Johnson here.
