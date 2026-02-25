Positions Raiders Must Focus On After QB in 2026 NFL Draft

The Las Vegas Raiders will be on the clock more than a few times during the NFL Draft.

Raiders' Issues

The Raiders will likely approach the NFL Combine, and the NFL Draft with depth at the forefront of driving factors. Las Vegas will be active in free agency, which should address several vacant starting positions. However, the draft is ripe with players that can add to the Raiders' roster.

Las Vegas ' lack of depth at several positions directly led to a disappointing past two seasons. The Raiders must produce a draft class that makes more of an impact than last year's and does so much quicker. An improved coaching staff will help, but the staff must be given sufficient talent.

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak (left) and general manager John Spytek at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Below is a three-round mock draft noting the positions the Raiders will focus on during the NFL Combine and during the draft. It will not include the No. 1 pick, as the Raiders are all but sure to draft quarterback Fernando Mendoza.

These are the positions the Raiders' front office will likely focus on with picks No. 36, 67, and 102.

Center/Guard

The Raiders must figure out where offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson fits best in Klint Kubiak's scheme, then use the draft to address whichever position they plan to play him at the least. With Dylan Parham set to become a free agent, the team must decide what to do with him as well.

If Parham leaves, Las Vegas' need at offensive guard is likely to become the team's focus in drafting an offensive lineman. The Raiders will likely add at least one veteran offensive lineman in free agency, if not more. However, drafting one or multiple is unquestionably on the table.

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders center Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

With three fourth-round picks in this year's draft, it is hard to imagine the Raiders not using multiple picks on offensive linemen. Las Vegas could very well address its lack of depth along the offensive line through the draft, while adding starting-caliber linemen in free agency, fully addressing the issue.

Wide Receiver

Las Vegas' front office added wide receivers Jack Bech and Dont'e Thornton in last year's draft. However, if they are able to find a solid wide receiver, especially in the second or third round, it would not be a surprise to see the Raiders take a chance on the position group.

On the other hand, the lack of contributions from Bech, whom they used a second-round pick on last offseason, could cause some hesitation from the Raiders' front office to use another second-round pick on a wide receiver. Doing so would add even more pressure to a group of unproven receivers.

Dec 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) makes a reception as Houston Texans cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (24) defends during the first half at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Still, the Raiders could approach the roster-building process by adding several serviceable wide receivers, instead of a true No. 1 and additional pass catchers.

Linebacker

Las Vegas could desperately use several linebackers on its roster who it knows will be on the team for years to come. This will be the second consecutive offseason that Las Vegas will have to rebuild the position group from scratch, essentially.

The draft gives them a chance to add depth to a unit that sorely needs it.

Feb 28, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Ohio State linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (LB11) talks to the media at the 2024 NFL Combine at Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Follow us on: X/Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @EZTrez_SI ,and IG @HondoSr . We also invite you to visit our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE. There, you can discuss what you think the Raiders can learn from the teams in the Super Bowl.

Have every Raiders story straight to your email with the latest news. Our newsletter is completely FREE. We will not spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.