Raiders’ Jack Bech Can Be a Franchise Star
The Las Vegas Raiders used their second-round pick in 2025 to select wide receiver Jack Bech out of TCU. Although they selected Ashton Jeanty in the first round, they weren't done adding on to the offense, and Bech was who they decided to go with.
While Bech may not have the most refined skill tree amongst his peers, he makes up for that with his physicality and dog mentality, something much appreciated in a team coached by Pete Carroll. He'll bring a competitive spark to their locker room as well as get an opportunity to start right away.
The Raiders have Brock Bowers, who is a legitimate threat with the ball in his hands, but outside of Jakobi Meyers, their wide receiver room is wide open. Pair that with veteran leadership in Geno Smith and Bech can make his mark on the Raiders offense as early as his rookie year.
His physicality will help him get free from defenders, but he'll also be a tremendous asset in the run game. Rob Rang is an NFL draft analyst for FOX Sports, and in an article, he compares one player drafted from each team to a star in their franchise history. For the Raiders, he believes that Bech shows shades of their legendary receiver Tim Brown.
"It might take Bech a bit to develop a rapport with Geno Smith, as the latter typically likes to wait until his receivers are open before throwing it to them. Bech lacks the elite suddenness to leave cornerbacks flailing and 'always be open,' but he plays big and has excellent body control, consistently winning on 50-50 balls", said Rang.
Bech and the Raiders are a match made in heaven. They need a wide receiver with swagger who has confidence and isn't afraid to rile the crowd up, and that's exactly what Bech is. He will make the most out of any ball thrown his way, and he has future star written all over him.
"The Raiders have been searching for a true No. 1 for decades and Bech has the ball skills and mentality to win big in Vegas".
I assume the comparisons between him and Brown stem from the fact that Brown didn't eclipse 1,000 yards until his sixth year in the league, and Rang believes that Bech will take a while before establishing himself in the Raiders offense.
I'd disagree and say that Bech will be an important chain-mover for the Raiders in 2025. He's great at contested catches, and I can already envision him coming up clutch and securing a ball out of the air, or even toe-tapping a walkoff touchdown.
