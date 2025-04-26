How Dont'e Thornton Fits with the Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders have cleaned up nicely in the NFL Draft. The Raiders addressed their top three needs in each of the first three rounds. Ashton Jeanty adequately addressed the Raiders' rushing woes over the past two seasons. Their ground game
Las Vegas drafted wide receiver Jack Bech in the second round, adding a talented wide receiver to a growing group of talented offensive skill players for the Raiders. He will join a group of receivers, including Jakobi Meyers, who registered a 1,000-yard season last season.
Bech also joins a group of pass catchers, including Brock Bowers, who established himself as arguably the best tight end in the National Football League during his rookie season. Meyers, Bowers, and Bech should be a formidable trio, and Tre Tucker continues to grow.
Las Vegas drafted cornerback Darien Porter in the third, adding a talented corner to a group of cornerbacks decimated early in the offseason. The Raiders added two offensive linemen, Caleb Rogers and Charles Grant, again addressing a significant need.
In the fourth-round, the Raiders added to their group of wide receivers after also doing so in the second round. Las Vegas selected Dont'e Thornton from Tennessee, completely revamping their offense after also trading for Geno Smith earlier in the offseason.
Thornton gives the Raiders a receiver with a large enough frame to get the ball over the middle and the speed to run by most defenders. Thornton posted a 4.3 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine, which will be a problem for opposing defenses that must also stop other players.
Under the guidance of offensive coordinator Chip Kelly, Thornton should excel alongside Jakobi Meyers, Brock Bowers, Tre Tucker, and Bech.
The Raiders entered the offseason lacking talent in multiple offensive skill positions, including running back, wide receiver, and offensive line. John Spytek strategically added quality players in the first four rounds at each of those positions.
Las Vegas has shifted from a system based on one primary wide receiver to an offense with numerous pass-catching options. The Raiders have done a solid job of at least trying to turn their offense around. There is reason to believe Las Vegas will be much improved next season.
