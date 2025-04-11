Know These Safety Names For the Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders will eventually need to look at safeties, given the fact their room consists of Jeremy Chinn and Isaiah Pola-Mao.
While a first-round pick is likely out of the question for a silver and black safety, Day 2 and beyond are viable.
Pro Football Focus' Trevor Sikkema named some Day 2 safeties worth investing in; the Raiders could be among the teams that will pull the trigger.
Kevin Winston Jr., Penn State
SIkkema: "The second-ranked safety on my board is Penn State’s Kevin Winston Jr. He was one of the top defensive players on my preseason big board, once again right behind Starks, thanks to tape that earned him an 89.2 PFF overall grade as just a true sophomore in 2023. But he played in just two games this past season due to an ACL injury — and did not grade well in those outings.
"Winston is unpolished with some aggressive paths to the ball, and he is late to recognize receiver routes and where the ball is. However, those only make up a handful of reps each game. The rest show great burst, strong tackling and a heightened ability to make plays on the ball from depth."
Andrew Mukuba, Texas
Sikkema: "Andrew Mukuba's 2024 tape is easy to love. He is undersized at 5-foot-11 and 186 pounds (just 14th percentile for weight for the position), but man, can he fly around the field. He is relentless in his pursuit of the ball, giving himself the best chance to make a play. He is not shy when it comes to contact despite his smaller build. His eyes are also NFL-ready at reading the quarterback and anticipating. If you can stomach potential injury concerns with his smaller frame, you’ll love what he brings to the table."
Xavier Watts, Notre Dame
Sikkema: "Xavier Watts is one of the more accomplished ball-hawking safeties. His 13 interceptions over the past two seasons were the most in college football, and he was the recipient of the Bronko Nagurski Trophy in 2023, which is awarded to the best defensive player in the country.
"The Notre Dame product is a risk-taker in how he approaches coverage and tackling. His routes to the ball are aggressive, and you have to be OK with him freelancing a bit if you want him to have the chance to make those impact plays. A defensive coordinator who can maintain Watt's confidence to do so will help develop him into an impactful free safety in the NFL."
