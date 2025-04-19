Raiders Making Change at No. 6 in Draft?
Who will the Las Vegas Raiders take with the sixth overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft? That seems like the biggest question heading into draft night next week. The Raiders have a lot of different ways they can go with their first-round pick.
Head coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Spytek will have to come together and pick a player that they believe best fits their team and will help them win games not only next season but for years to come.
The history of the Raiders and first round picks is not the best, but with a veteran head coach and personnel that have proven they can find the right talent in the first round, the Raiders are in the best position to make the right pick.
Heading into the draft, the player that most people around the National Football League think the Silver and Black are going to take is Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty. Jeanty is the best running back in this class and that will be a good pick for the Raiders.
But that might not be the pick the new regime ends up making. Carroll likes running the ball, but he likes to build his offensive line first. And with a lot of talented offensive linemen in this draft, the Raiders can take one of the best offensive linemen at number six.
Geoff Schwartz of FOX Sports has the Raiders doing just that in his recent mock draft. Schwartz has the Raiders taking offensive lineman Armand Membou out of the University of Missouri with the sixth overall pick.
"I will die on this hill. What good is drafting Ashton Jeanty if your offensive line cannot block for him? Unless the Raiders are in love with their right tackle options, it makes too much sense to draft Membou and grab a second-round running back," said Schwartz.
Picking Membou will help the Raiders offensive line. He can also pass protect for veteran quarterback Geno Smith. And we know Carroll wants to give Smith the best protection he can.
Even with picking an offensive lineman in the first round, the Raiders can select a good running back in the second round or later. The running back class is deep and full of talent in this year's draft.
