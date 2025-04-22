2025 NFL Draft: Recent 7-Round Mock For Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders new regime, which features new head coach Pete Carroll and new general manager John Spytek, will be drafting their first draft class as members of the Raiders franchise in a couple of weeks.
The 2025 NFL Draft features a lot of players with talent that the Silver and Black can draft to make their team better for the 2025 season and beyond.
There is a lot of excitement going around in Las Vegas with the new regime, and now that they have proven personnel in the building, they are feeling very confident about turning things around starting in 2025.
Ian Cummings of Pro Football Network recently released a seven-round mock draft, and here are the players they had the Raiders taking.
6) Las Vegas Raiders- Mason Graham, DT, Michigan
If the Jaguars pass on Graham, it creates a quandary for the Las Vegas Raiders, who have cause to take Jeanty, or a cornerback like Will Johnson or Jahdae Barron. Alongside Christian Wilkins, Las Vegas remains sparse on the interior. Graham can fix that.
37) : Maxwell Hairston, CB, Kentucky
The Raiders hosted Maxwell Hairston on a 30 visit, and would likely jump at the chance to house his quick recognition and space-erasing speed in their zone-heavy defense.
68) Quinshon Judkins, RB, Ohio State
Quinshon Judkins reunites with his Ohio State OC Chip Kelly in this 2025 NFL Mock Draft, gifting the Raiders with an explosive, turbocharged carving knife at the RB position.
108) Pat Bryant, WR, Illinois
The Silver and Black add a talented wide receiver in Bryant. He gives the Raiders a big target on the outside. Bryant can compete for the No. 2 or 3 spot.
143) Quinn Ewers, QB, Texas
The Raiders finally select their potential future quarterback in Quinn Ewers. This is where Brady makes his mark in this draft. Raiders are getting a quarterback with a lot of experience.
213) Craig Woodson, S, California
The Raiders get a talented defensive back with Woodson in the sixth round. Getting Woodson with this pick is a steal for the Raiders.
215) Ajani Cornelius, OT, Oregon
Cornelius gives the Raiders depth on the offensive line, and you never can have too many offensive linemen on a roster.
222) Cody Simon, LB, Ohio State
With their final pick of the draft, the Raiders take a linebacker. Simon gives the Raiders depth at the linebacker position. Simon can develop to a starter in a position the Raiders really need.
The new regime will look to give the Silver and Black a good draft class in their first draft class as members of the Raiders organization.
