Who Was the Last Raider Selected No. 6 Overall?
The day has finally come. The Las Vegas Raiders will be on the clock tonight with the sixth overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. After a long offseason of replacement work on both the field and behind the scenes, the Raiders look to add a new franchise player with a Top 10 pick in the draft.
Holding the sixth overall pick is something the Raiders franchise isn't familiar with. Only one other time in the franchise's history have the Raiders selected in this position. Lucky for them, that sixth overall draft pick turned into one of the better players th franchise has ever seen.
The last time the Raiders held the sixth overall draft pick came in 1988 and in came in the form of wide receiver Tim Brown. Brown had a long-fledged career with the franchise and eventually earned the Hall of Fame nod from the National Football League.
Brown played with the Raiders for 16 of the 17 seasons he played. During his tenure with the franchise, Brown played in 240 regular season games, hauled in 1,070 receptions that went for 14,934 receiving yards and scored 100 touchdowns.
With the Raiders set to pick in this position for the second time in franchise history, you would have to think some pressure lies on whoever they choose, given that the last time they selected from this position, the player turned out to be a Hall of Fame inductee.
The Raiders have been linked to several top prospects throughout the entire offseason. From adding pieces to the offensive side of the ball to the defensive side, Las Vegas is in a position to thrive and push the gas pedal down on the future of the franchise.
Brown recalled his draft day experience as one of the better days of his life.
"I was super, super excited, man. I really was. I knew James Lofton was there already, Willie Gault. … Mervyn Fernandez was there; I knew a little bit about him. Of course, Marcus Allen, Bo Jackson, Todd Christensen the tight end was a highly touted guy. So, I knew that was a place I could go and learn," Brown said.
