Where Raiders Rank in Ahead of NFL Draft
The Las Vegas Raiders hold an optimistic outlook going into the 2025 NFL Draft. Not only have they shaken the front office and coaches up, they have made meaningful free agent signings to elevate the franchise into the future. Holding the sixth overall pick in the draft doesn't hurt either.
Going into draft day, the Raiders have a ton on their plate. Several mock drafts across the boards all offseason have paired Las Vegas with running back Ashton Jeanty, who would provide immediate satisfaction to the ground game that struggled tremendously last season.
Whether or not Jeanty and the Raiders will happen is still up in the air, but all signs have him pointing Silver and Black.
Going into the draft, PFF released their power rankings on the current outlook of the season. The rankings took into account of what the franchises did this offseason through free agency, and the overall player state on the roster. PFF concluded that the Raiders are the 26th overall team going into the new campaign.
"The Raiders’ acquisition of Geno Smith breathed much-needed life into not only the team’s quarterback room but also the franchise. Smith (81.9 PFF passing grade) can help establish a solid foundation and compensate for other weaknesses, but the reality is that this roster needs tremendous work," PFF's Bradley Locker wrote.
"The Raiders lack solid options at cornerback, running back and wide receiver, demanding starters and depth at those spots. Smith, a healthier defensive line and a solid offensive line could fuel at least some victories, but Las Vegas still wields an underwhelming roster."
Following the draft, depending on the overhaul that Las Vegas brings in, it should push them closer to being ranked as a Top-20 team. The veteran additions of both head coach Pete Carroll and quarterback Geno Smith seem to be slept on, according to Locker's analysis.
Given coach Carroll's leadership, an area that the Raiders coaching staff needed more of last season, the state of the franchise in itself has improved tenfold. While they still have work to be done, the Raider Nation shouldn't be surprised if the Raiders become an underdog story for the 2025 campaign.
