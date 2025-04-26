BREAKING: SI Grade for Raiders' Charles Grant Pick
The Las Vegas Raiders could use some help on the offensive line, so they drafted William and Mary offensive lineman Charles Grant with the 99th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Sports Illustrated gave the pick an A.
"Grant is a small–school talent with big-time upside. At 6' 5" and 311 pounds, he has room to fill out but also excellent measurables including an arm length of 34¾ inches. Grant started 41 games in his collegiate career, but there remain legitimate questions about playing against better competition along with a lack of bulk," wrote Matt Verderame.
Per SI scout Daniel Flick: "Grant fires off the ball and will be a strong fit for zone-rushing teams due to his proficiency climbing to the second level and attaching himself to linebackers. He has fluid hips and can seal rushing lanes. In pass protection, Grant’s quick feet and length offer a high ceiling, but his punch timing, pad level and anchor ability are still progressing, and he may struggle early against power rushers."
NFL.com's Lance Zierlein wrote: "Highly consistent performer with elite length and better technique than many prospects coming from a higher level of competition. Grant played with both urgency and positioning in William & Mary’s zone-heavy approach, but he needs to add bulk and improve his pad level to play with the drive and anchor needed as a pro. The former high school wrestler utilizes a bag of tricks with his protection approach and possesses adequate core strength to absorb a speed-to-power pass rush. He could develop into a solid pro as either a guard or tackle if he cleans up issues with hand usage."
Per Pro Football Focus: "Grant is a late bloomer who didn’t step on a football field until his junior year of high school. His background as an all-state high school wrestler gives him an edge up front that he often uses to his advantage.
"Grant is quick and powerful on his feet with the ability to get to any spot in the run game. He also sets up and anchors well when presented with an opposing bull rush. While he could play a bit more in control in space and needs to refine his hand technique in pass protection, the true question for Grant is how he will adjust to NFL competition after spending all five of his collegiate seasons at the FCS level."
Below is each pick the Raiders have left in the draft.
- Round 4, No. 108
- Round 4, No. 135
- Round 5, No. 143
- Round 6, No. 180
- Round 6, No. 213
- Round 6, No. 215
- Round 7, No. 222
Be sure you follow us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story on the draft again.
Please then let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.