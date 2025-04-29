Raiders' Draft Class Receives Excellent Review
John Spytek and the Las Vegas Raiders needed a solid draft haul to heighten their chances of fielding a more competitive team this season. Las Vegas has struggled on both sides of the ball, leading to sweeping changes on and off the field.
Spytek and new Raiders head coach Pete Carroll have been tasked with turning around a proud organization that has not had many winning seasons over the past decade. The quickest way to change that is to improve one's roster.
Rob Rang of FOX Sports analyzed and graded the Raiders' draft class after they added several talented skill position players on the offensive side of the ball. The Raiders have had one of the worst offenses in the league over the past few seasons, but that should no longer be the case.
"No team has undergone more of a transformation on offense over the offseason than the Raiders, whose selection of Ashton Jeanty (and earlier trade for Geno Smith) vaporized whatever memories fans might have of last year's offense. A true bell cow, Jeanty is a future NFL superstar, and he's going to a head coach in Pete Carroll who won't hesitate to feature him as such," Rang said.
Rang gave the Raiders overall draft class an A, as Las Vegas sufficiently addressed their most pressing needs, albeit on the offensive side of the ball.
"Jeanty deserves praise, but so does the rest of the Raiders' incoming class. I especially loved the Raiders' Day 2 picks. Wideout Jack Bech is going to quickly emerge as one of Smith's favorite targets. Darien Porter was born to play cornerback for Carroll, with the former wideout-turned-defender taking the same path to the NFL as Richard Sherman and Tariq Woolen," Rang said.
"The Raiders also nabbed two of the more underrated blockers in this class, in the durable and dependable Caleb Rogers and Charles Grant. The back-to-back selections of small-school quarterbacks Tommy Mellott and Cam Miller probably raised plenty of eyebrows, but the former is an elite athlete whose future could be at receiver. The Raiders needed a renaissance, and this draft is the perfect capper to an offseason that delivered it."
